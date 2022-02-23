Kuleba on Possibility to Evacuate Zelenskyy: Ukraine President Will Always Be With People

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will remain with the people of Ukraine if the situation escalates in the country, Ukranian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"The president (Zelenskyy) will always stay with the people of Ukraine," Kuleba said in a Fox news interview on Tuesday when asked if Zelenskyy will stay in Ukraine if Russian forces move into the country.