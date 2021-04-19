UrduPoint.com
Kuleba Proposed To EU New Set Of Sectoral Sanctions Against Russia

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:04 PM

Kuleba Proposed to EU New Set of Sectoral Sanctions Against Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday that he briefed his colleagues from the EU member states on a step-by-step plan to discourage Russia from further escalation, including a new set of sectoral sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday that he briefed his colleagues from the EU member states on a step-by-step plan to discourage Russia from further escalation, including a new set of sectoral sanctions.

"In today's EU Foreign Affairs Council I briefed colleagues on Russia's latest dangerous course. I proposed a step-by-step plan on how to discourage Moscow from further escalation. Key element: preparing a new set of sectoral sanctions. Individual ones are not sufficient anymore," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

More Stories From World

