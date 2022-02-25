Kuleba Says Blinken Informed Him US Intends to Send New Weapons to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed that the US plans to deliver new defensive weapons to Ukraine.

"Call with @SecBlinken on ways to stop Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine.

Secretary informed me on the new U.S. sanctions on Russia, as well as plans to deliver new defensive weapons to help Ukraine defend itself. Ukraine holds ground. We need the world to help us," Kuleba tweeted.