Kuleba Says Discussed With Blinken Deliveries of Air Defense, Ammunition to Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he had discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the supply of air defense systems and ammunition to Kiev and thanked the United States for support.

"Detailed and candid discussion with @SecBlinken on ways to end Russia's nuclear blackmail. Grateful for affirming the unfaltering U.S. support whatever circumstances are," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

"Euro-Atlantic solidarity with Ukraine is essential. We also focused on deliveries of air defense and ammo," he said.