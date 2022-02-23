Kuleba Says Put Forward Proposal for Land-Lease Program Similar to One During World War II

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba said he proposed during his visit to the United States creating a land-lease program similar to the strategy used by the allies in World War II in order to bolster Ukraine's military capabilities.

"One of the proposals that we put forward today is designing a program similar to the Land-Lease (program) implemented during the World War 2 to support the war efforts of the allies in Europe," Kuleba said on Tuesday during remarks in Washington alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "This program will help to ensure sustainability and will improve efficiency in strengthening the capacity of Ukraine to defend itself."