UrduPoint.com

Kuleba Says Put Forward Proposal For Land-Lease Program Similar To One During World War II

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Kuleba Says Put Forward Proposal for Land-Lease Program Similar to One During World War II

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba said he proposed during his visit to the United States creating a land-lease program similar to the strategy used by the allies in World War II in order to bolster Ukraine's military capabilities.

"One of the proposals that we put forward today is designing a program similar to the Land-Lease (program) implemented during the World War 2 to support the war efforts of the allies in Europe," Kuleba said on Tuesday during remarks in Washington alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "This program will help to ensure sustainability and will improve efficiency in strengthening the capacity of Ukraine to defend itself."

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Washington Visit United States World War

Recent Stories

Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canc ..

Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canceling Trip to DRC Over Ukraine

3 hours ago
 Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, ..

Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, LPR - Foreign Ministry

3 hours ago
 US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, ..

US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, Files Grievance With Ottawa - ..

3 hours ago
 Amendments introduce in PECA to curb fake news; me ..

Amendments introduce in PECA to curb fake news; member PBC

3 hours ago
 IBA extends full support to Feb 24 Kashmir solidar ..

IBA extends full support to Feb 24 Kashmir solidarity rally

3 hours ago
 Seoul to Remain Committed to Building Russian Gas ..

Seoul to Remain Committed to Building Russian Gas Pipeline Via N. Korea - Prime ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>