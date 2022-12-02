UrduPoint.com

Kuleba Says Three Ukrainian Embassies Received 'Red Liquid-Soaked' Threatening Letters

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2022 | 05:10 AM

Kuleba Says Three Ukrainian Embassies Received 'Red Liquid-Soaked' Threatening Letters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that three Ukrainian Embassies received "red liquid-soaked" threatening letters.

"First, not two but three, and second, the letters were not with explosives but with another substance. I will not comment yet; we will soon come out with an official position on the topic. I will only say there was a symbolic threat to Ukraine inside these envelopes. I can only say all the envelopes were soaked in red liquid at the time they were received," Kuleba said in an appearance on Ukrainian television.

Kuleba said that the foreign ministry continues to analyze the situation, adding that these attacks with "satanic or voodoo symbols" will not be able to stop Ukraine.

The Europa Press news agency reported on Thursday, citing Rafael Perez Ruiz, Spain's Secretary of State for Security, that envelopes sent to several official institutions in Spain contained homemade ignition devices rather than explosives.

On Wednesday, the 20 Minutos newspaper reported that an employee of the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid was slightly injured in the explosion of a device hidden in a mail envelope around 1:00 p.

m. local time (12:00 GMT). The employee was reportedly taken to a hospital. Ukrainian Ambassador to Spain Serhii Pohoreltsev later said it was a package with documents that exploded near the embassy rather than an envelope.

Spanish news agency EFE reported, citing sources, that the Spanish National Court was set to initiate trial proceedings after receiving a report on what happened from the police, with the judge considering the incident as a terrorist offense.

Following the incident, Kuleba instructed his ministry to immediately strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies overseas.

Spanish broadcaster Sexta reported on Thursday that a parcel, presumably with explosives, was found at the US Embassy in Madrid. Previously, parcels with explosives were sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, Spanish arms company Instalaza, the Spanish Defense Ministry, and the Torrejon de Ardoz airbase. On Thursday, it also became known that on November 24, the Spanish police had intercepted an envelope, presumably with a "pyrotechnic substance," which was addressed to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Prime Minister Police Ukraine Company Madrid Spain November TV All From Court Employment P

Recent Stories

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes vir ..

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes viral on social media

10 hours ago
 Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

12 hours ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

12 hours ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

12 hours ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.