Kuleba Says Ukraine Not Mad US Withheld Intel on Prigozhin Mutiny

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during an interview with CNN that he is not upset the United States withheld intelligence indicating Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner Group forces would carry out a mutiny, but he does get frustrated when the United States takes long to provide Ukraine with certain weapons.

"No, I only feel frustrated with the United States when decisions on delivering certain types of weapons to Ukraine take more time than I wish it could," Kuleba said on Tuesday.

US intelligence, according to media reports, had informative showing early indications that Prigozhin would attempt a rebellion against the Russian government but withheld it from most allies, including Ukraine, over fears it would be intercepted by adversaries.

Ukraine itself did not have any of its own intelligence assess that the mutiny would occur, Kuleba said.

The Wagner Group paramilitary organization seized a Russian army headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Friday night.

Prior to that, Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of attacking the military group's field camps. The Russian Defense Ministry rejected the accusation, while the Russian Federal Security Service opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed mutiny. Prigozhin said that the Wagner Group forces were heading to the Russian capital, Moscow.

On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been involved in negotiations with Prigozhin, as agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and they had reached an agreement to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin followed up by saying that the Wagner Group would retreat to base. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the charges against Prigozhin would be dropped and he would be sent to Belarus.