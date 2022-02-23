UrduPoint.com

Kuleba Tells UN Place For Diplomacy Still Exists To Resolve Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 09:00 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) There is still an opportunity for diplomacy to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the United Nations should become a more proactive player to facilitate such an approach, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

"There is still an opportunity for diplomacy to say its word, even as Russia continues its escalation and provocations," Kuleba said during a UN General Assembly meeting on the situation in Ukraine. "(If) the United Nations make a pivot right now to become a strong and proactive player, which is not afraid of resolute actions and using all of its mind and powers, I am confident that Russia will stop."

