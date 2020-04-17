UrduPoint.com
Kunduz Governor Dreams Of New Cities Rising From Deserts After Taliban Threat Eliminated

Abdul Jabbar Naeemi, the governor of Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province, told Sputnik that the Taliban movement's activities had been hindering the development of infrastructure in the area, adding that the authorities plan to start building new cities in the deserts and launch other ambitious projects as soon as the threat is over

Kunduz is a strategic northern stronghold bordering Tajikistan. In the fall of 2015, the provincial capital, Kunduz, fell to the Taliban for 15 days, which was the first time the militant group had seized an Afghan city since 2001. In October 2016, the capital's center was once again briefly captured by the Taliban.

"If there is no Taliban war, then we have plans to build cities in different deserts and make people own homes and expand the population," Naeemi, who has served as the governor since February 2018, said.

He added that over the last few years, several reconstruction projects had been launched in Kunduz, with several proposals on how to relieve the city of the legacy of the war already sent to Kabul.

To implement all the projects, the province needs to eliminate the threat of the Taliban and its special forces unit, the Red Group, which are the main obstacles to all the development programs in the region, according to the governor.

The Taliban, he noted, destroyed the Alchin Bridge, a major transit bridge in the region, which the authorities then began to rebuild.

"We have had many important projects in Kunduz over the past two years: Khanabad dam, the construction of 75 school buildings in the province, the work on the Shakharwan canal, the rebuilding of government agencies and the building of some roads," he went on, noting that $69 million worth of rebuilding projects have been either completed or are nearing their completion.

Along with the support from the central government, the province has received help from Germany and over 70 non-governmental organizations and other international institutions, according to Naeemi.

