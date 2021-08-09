UrduPoint.com

Kunduz Not Captured In Taliban Offensive - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 01:44 PM

Russia currently has no confirmation that the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) have captured the strategic city of Kunduz as the militants intensify their offensive across Afghanistan, the special presidential representative for Afghanistan told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Russia currently has no confirmation that the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) have captured the strategic city of Kunduz as the militants intensify their offensive across Afghanistan, the special presidential representative for Afghanistan told Sputnik.

On Sunday, the Taliban claimed to have taken control of Kunduz, which could be a tipping point in the conflict since the northern city is at strategic crossroads and a densely populated agricultural center. The Afghan government denied having lost control over Kunduz.

"Zaranj [the capital of Nimruz province] has been seized [by the Taliban] as well as Sheberghan, but the latter can still be recaptured. Nothing new. I have already said that this scenario is unfolding... Kunduz has not been captured yet," Zamir Kabulov said.

The armed confrontation between the Taliban and Afghan government forces has been on the rise since foreign troops began to withdraw in May. The UN assistance mission in Afghanistan estimated that over 5,000 civilians were killed or injured in the country in 2021, a 47% increase compared to 2020.

