Kung fu girl group puts fresh spin on ancient Chinese art

Emeishan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) In front of a secluded temple in southwestern China, Duan Ruru skilfully executes a series of chops and strikes, practising kung fu techniques she has spent a decade mastering.

Chinese martial arts have long been considered a male-dominated sphere, but a cohort of Generation Z women like Duan is challenging that assumption and generating publicity for their particular school of kung fu.

"Since I was little, I've had a love for martial arts... I thought that girls learning martial arts was super swaggy," Duan, 23, said.

The ancient Emei school where she trains in the mountains of Sichuan is thought to have historically welcomed a higher proportion of women and girls. But it has not achieved the same level of public fame as other kung fu schools, such as Shaolin.

That is starting to change thanks in part to Duan's nine-woman troupe, Emei Kung Fu Girls, which meshes deft swordwork with social media savvy to help put the sect back on the map.

In slick videos, the troupe performs everything from combat scenes to flips in front of the Louvre in Paris, often backed by booming hip-hop beats.

They also show off their moves alongside branded beverages or cars, though the group declined to comment on whether they make money from advertising.

Since their debut last April, they have amassed more than 23 million views and over a million followers on Douyin, China's version of TikTok.

The artform "has a place in history... so I think it's something worth spreading", Duan told AFP.