Open Menu

Kung Fu Girl Group Puts Fresh Spin On Ancient Chinese Art

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 09:30 AM

Kung fu girl group puts fresh spin on ancient Chinese art

Emeishan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) In front of a secluded temple in southwestern China, Duan Ruru skilfully executes a series of chops and strikes, practising kung fu techniques she has spent a decade mastering.

Chinese martial arts have long been considered a male-dominated sphere, but a cohort of Generation Z women like Duan is challenging that assumption and generating publicity for their particular school of kung fu.

"Since I was little, I've had a love for martial arts... I thought that girls learning martial arts was super swaggy," Duan, 23, said.

The ancient Emei school where she trains in the mountains of Sichuan is thought to have historically welcomed a higher proportion of women and girls. But it has not achieved the same level of public fame as other kung fu schools, such as Shaolin.

That is starting to change thanks in part to Duan's nine-woman troupe, Emei Kung Fu Girls, which meshes deft swordwork with social media savvy to help put the sect back on the map.

In slick videos, the troupe performs everything from combat scenes to flips in front of the Louvre in Paris, often backed by booming hip-hop beats.

They also show off their moves alongside branded beverages or cars, though the group declined to comment on whether they make money from advertising.

Since their debut last April, they have amassed more than 23 million views and over a million followers on Douyin, China's version of TikTok.

The artform "has a place in history... so I think it's something worth spreading", Duan told AFP.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025

11 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

44 minutes ago
 AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi ..

AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..

8 hours ago
 Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike i ..

Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted b ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Jum ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives Somali President

UAE President receives Somali President

9 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris

9 hours ago
 ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaz ..

ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza

10 hours ago
 Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister

Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister

10 hours ago
 Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show

Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show

10 hours ago
 Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on Ma ..

Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on March 13

10 hours ago

More Stories From World