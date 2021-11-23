Kurdish Broadcaster NRT Says Journalist Detained at Minsk Airport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Kurdish broadcaster NRT reported on Tuesday that one of its journalists had been detained at the airport in Minsk.

According to the news outlet, NRT journalist Zhyan Ali was detained by the Belarusian police at Minsk National Airport, with all of her journalistic equipment taken away.

Ali was planning to reach the Belarusian-Polish border to cover the ongoing migrant crisis.

NRT is one of the leading broadcasters in so-called Iraqi Kurdistan, an autonomous region in northern Iraq that is heavily populated by Kurds.

Several thousand migrants trying to reach the European Union have found themselves stranded at the border between Poland and Belarus in the last few weeks. The Polish authorities have boosted the country's border security, brought in the military and are trying to prevent illegal crossings into its territory in addition to accusing Minsk of instigating the current crisis. Belarus, for its part, has rejected all accusations, claiming that Poland is expelling migrants by force.