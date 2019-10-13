Kurdish Commander Vows to Ask Russia for Help If US Fails to Stop Turkish Offensive

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) A senior commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Kobani Abdi, on Saturday urged the United States to either stop the Turkish military operation in Kurd-populated north of Syria or let the Kurds find protection in a deal with Russia and the Syrian government.

"I need to know if you are capable of protecting my people, of stopping these bombs falling on us or not. I need to know, because if you're not, I need to make a deal with Russia and the regime now and invite their planes to protect this region," Mazloum said in a conversation with William Roebuck, US Deputy Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS (IS, Islamic State terrorist organization, banned in Russia), as quoted by CNN.

Mazloum reportedly called Washington's reluctance to either protect the Syrian Kurds or let "another force to come and protect them" immoral.

Roebuck, in turn, has urged him to refrain from "taking any immediate decisions" and promised to communicate the Kurdish general's message to the US State Department.

He added that the US was doing everything possible to stop the aggression and broker a ceasefire.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in north Syria against the IS terrorists and Kurdish militia from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), whom Ankara designates as a single terrorist organization. The air component of the operation has begun the same day in the Ras al-Ain town of Al Hasakah province, while the land operations have been launched shortly after. As of Saturday, the Turkish Army reported killing 459 PKK/YPG members in the course of the operation in Syria.

The Kurdish SDF has been the key ally of the United States in north Syria, where US soldiers are still stationed. Turkey views the Kurdish forces as a threat to national security and had repeatedly threatened to launch an incursion into northern Syria in order to force them out of the area.