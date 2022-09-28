UrduPoint.com

Kurdish Deputies Call For Measures To Stop Iranian Army Strikes In Northern Iraq

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Kurdish Deputies Call for Measures to Stop Iranian Army Strikes in Northern Iraq

Deputies of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan party in the Iraqi parliament condemned Iran's recent shelling of Kurdish facilities in the Erbil province in northern Iraq, calling on the government to take all measures to halt such attacks, the party said in a statement received by Sputnik on Wednesday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Deputies of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan party in the Iraqi parliament condemned Iran's recent shelling of Kurdish facilities in the Erbil province in northern Iraq, calling on the government to take all measures to halt such attacks, the party said in a statement received by Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We strongly condemn Iran's shelling of a number of facilities in Iraq and Kurdistan, as a result of which there are dead and wounded... We consider these attacks a dangerous precedent that threatens the security, stability and sovereignty of Iraq... We demand that the Iraqi government take all measures to stop such attacks," the party said.

Earlier in the day, an Iraqi security source told Sputnik that as a result of an attack by the Iranian armed forces on the facilities of the Kurdistan Freedom Party in the Erbil province, four party members were killed and over 20 wounded. According to the source, the Iranian armed forces used artillery and booby-trapped drones for strikes.

The Kurdistan Freedom Party, based in the city of Erbil in north Iraq, also operates in Iran, where it is considered a terrorist organization. According to Iranian media reports, on Monday, the ground forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched "a new round of operations against the positions of terrorist groups in Iraqi Kurdistan."

