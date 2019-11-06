UrduPoint.com
Kurdish Forces Continue Shelling Turkey's Operation Area in Northern Syria - Ankara

The Turkish Defense Ministry on Wednesday accused Kurdish militia of violating arrangements in the security zone in northern Syria, stressing that Kurdish forces had shelled Turkey's military operation area 11 times over the past 24 hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The Turkish Defense Ministry on Wednesday accused Kurdish militia of violating arrangements in the security zone in northern Syria, stressing that Kurdish forces had shelled Turkey's military operation area 11 times over the past 24 hours.

"While Turkish Armed Forces fully committed to agreement reached to establish a safe zone, PKK/YPG [Kurdistan Workers' Party/People's Protection Units] terrorists continue to attack towards Operation Peace Spring territory. In last 24 hours terrorists committed 11 harassment attacks mostly mortar shells and anti-tanks missiles," the ministry said on Twitter.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to clear its southern border area of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and Kurdish militia Ankara believes to be terrorists.

Ceasefire agreements reached with the United States and then Russia have stopped the fighting in recent weeks.

Nearly a week after the start of the offensive, Ankara and Washington reached an agreement on a 120-hour ceasefire to allow the withdrawal of the YPG from the Turkish border area.

As the five-day truce came to an end, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a memorandum of understanding stipulating that Russian military police and Syrian border guards be deployed to the Syrian-Turkish border.

