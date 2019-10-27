Kurdish Forces Neutralize 20 Pro-Turkish Militants in Northern Syria - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Arab-Kurdish units of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have neutralized 22 pro-Turkish militants in northern Syria, media reported Sunday.

The SDF also seized five vehicles and damaged the Turkish army's armored vehicles, Hawar news agency said.

The media outlet added that the Turkish army and its mercenaries from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (former Jebhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) and the Islamic State (terrorist groups banned in Russia) continue to attack, despite the ceasefire agreement.

On October 9, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

The offensive is part of Ankara's goal to clear its Syria-facing border area of terrorists and the terrorist-designated Kurdish militia and create a safe zone for the relocation of Syrian refugees who are currently residing in Turkey.

Following talks between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Russian-Turkish memorandum was signed on October 22 in Russia's Sochi, which stipulates that within 150 hours Kurdish militia would be withdrawn to a distance of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the border with Turkey to the west and east of the operation zone.