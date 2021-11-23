UrduPoint.com

Kurdish Groups Engaged In Transporting Migrants To Europe - Russian Security Council

Kurdish Groups Engaged in Transporting Migrants to Europe - Russian Security Council

Groups that are engaged in transporting migrants to Europe via Belarus include many Kurds, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said, adding that the movement of migrants from the Polish border zone to Germany is well-organized

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Groups that are engaged in transporting migrants to Europe via Belarus include many Kurds, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said, adding that the movement of migrants from the Polish border zone to Germany is well-organized.

"The focus of migrants is on Germany, because the benefits paid here to refugees are 4-5 times higher than they earn in their home countries," Patrushev told the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

The council's secretary added that many Kurds have joined groups that transport migrants to Europe.

"Using transit via Belarus has become a lucrative and highly cynical business (for them)," Patrushev said, adding that business to transport migrants from the Polish border zone to Germany is "well organized."

