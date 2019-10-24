UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kurdish Leader Accuses Turkey Of Using Phosphorous During Northern Syria Offensive

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 09:40 AM

Kurdish Leader Accuses Turkey of Using Phosphorous During Northern Syria Offensive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Ilham Akhmed, the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) co-president, said during a hearing in the US Congress, that Turkey used phosphorus against civilians during its operation against Kurdish-led forces in the north of Syria.

Earlier this week, Akhmed held talks with US senators who advocated a bill imposing sanctions on Turkey over its operation in Syria. Moreover, Akhmed participated in the hearing on the US policy in Syria on Wednesday.

During the hearing, Akhmed said, as quoted by the Rudaw news outlet, that the SDC, which is a political wing of the predominantly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), had no capabilities for carrying out an expertise of the chemicals used by Turkey.

Ankara's Operation Peace Spring forced 300,000 people to flee their homes, while 250 people, the majority of whom are children, were killed and 300 people remain missing, according to the SDC co-president.

Moreover, Akhmed insisted that the operation resulted in several members of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) fleeing jails. There are six French citizens and two Belgian nationals among them, according to Akhmed.

The Kurdish authorities in the north of Syria have claimed that Turkey used prohibited white phosphorus and napalm during the Operation Peace Spring, which was launched on October 9.

Last week, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar refuted the claims and accused the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), linked to the SDF, of using such weapons with the aim of provocations.

Related Topics

Hearing Syria Russia Turkey October Congress

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

15 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz meets her father at Services Hospital ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi

9 hours ago

RAKBANK Group reports AED 839.4 million in net pro ..

9 hours ago

Police arrest gang involved in robbing foreign tra ..

9 hours ago

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27 against u ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.