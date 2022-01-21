UrduPoint.com

Kurdish-Led SDC Says Will Ask US For Assistance After IS Attacks Jail In Northeast Syria

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Kurdish-Led SDC Says Will Ask US for Assistance After IS Attacks Jail in Northeast Syria

The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political wing of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, will request a meeting with the US to ask for more security assistance after the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) attacked a prison in northeastern Syria, Bassam Saker, SDC representative in the United States, told Sputnik on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political wing of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, will request a meeting with the US to ask for more security assistance after the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) attacked a prison in northeastern Syria, Bassam Saker, SDC representative in the United States, told Sputnik on Friday.

"We are requesting a meeting to ask for more support," Saker said. "They are helping us with security in general, but it is we who secure the area."

Saker went on to say that they will also appeal to other countries whose citizens are imprisoned in northeastern Syria, to bring them back and prosecute them.

"We should find a solution to this situation with prisoners," he added.

On Thursday, IS terrorists attacked a Kurdish-managed prison in northeast Syria with a car bomb detonated at the entrance of the Ghwairan prison in Hasaka, followed by another blast nearby. The attack was intended to allow prisoners to escape from the facility.

Saker stressed that while it's still unclear whether any prisoners had managed to escape, the prison now is under control of the SDF.

In September, Saker told Sputnik that SDF-managed prisons still contain around 5,000 foreign terrorists, since no country wants to take them back. The number has not changed in many months.

The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Syria Russia Car United States September From

Recent Stories

1 dead, 2 injured in road accident

1 dead, 2 injured in road accident

2 minutes ago
 Citizens welcome ATC conviction to accused who jus ..

Citizens welcome ATC conviction to accused who justifies Priyantha Kumar's murde ..

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, MNAs discuss PTI, constituency mat ..

Prime Minister, MNAs discuss PTI, constituency matters

2 minutes ago
 UN Refugee Agency Alarmed by Poor Conditions of Er ..

UN Refugee Agency Alarmed by Poor Conditions of Eritrean Refugees in Tigray Camp ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to streamline system: Shibli Far ..

Govt taking steps to streamline system: Shibli Faraz

5 minutes ago
 Justice Ayesha's elevation to SC a major milestone ..

Justice Ayesha's elevation to SC a major milestone in country's history: Maleeka ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.