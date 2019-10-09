Kurdish-Led SDF Report Turkish Airstrikes On Civilians, Panic Among Population
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 07:30 PM
Turkish combat aircraft on Wednesday delivered their first airstrikes against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in northern Syria, spreading the panic among the civilian population, Mustafa Bali, the head of SDF Press Office in northern Syria, said
"Turkish warplanes have started to carry out airstrikes on civilian areas. There is a huge panic among people of the region," Bali wrote in his Twitter blog.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier announced the start of a military operation against PKK/YPG and the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Syria's north "to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone."