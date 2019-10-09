Kurdish-Led SDF Report Turkish Airstrikes on Civilians, Panic Among Population

Turkish combat aircraft on Wednesday delivered their first airstrikes against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in northern Syria, spreading the panic among the civilian population, Mustafa Bali, the head of SDF Press Office in northern Syria, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Turkish combat aircraft on Wednesday delivered their first airstrikes against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in northern Syria , spreading the panic among the civilian population, Mustafa Bali, the head of SDF Press Office in northern Syria , said.

"Turkish warplanes have started to carry out airstrikes on civilian areas. There is a huge panic among people of the region," Bali wrote in his Twitter blog.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier announced the start of a military operation against PKK/YPG and the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Syria's north "to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone."