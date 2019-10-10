UrduPoint.com
Kurdish-Led SDF Say Repelled Turkey's Ground Offensive On Syrian Border Town Of Tal Abyad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:00 AM

Kurdish-Led SDF Say Repelled Turkey's Ground Offensive on Syrian Border Town of Tal Abyad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria said they had repelled a ground attack by Turkey's military in the Syrian border town of Tal Abyad.

On Wednesday, Turkey launched a military operation against the Kurdish militia and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), saying it sought to create a safe zone in the area. The operation had been condemned by the Arab League and the European Union. Late on Wednesday, an eyewitness told Sputnik that The Turkish troops had entered Tal Abyad and clashed with the SDF there.

"Ground attack by Turkish forces has been repelled by SDF fighters in Til Abyad. No advance as of now," Mustafa Bali, the head of SDF Press Office in northern Syria, wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

Bali said earlier on Wednesday that the Turkish military had also started bombardment of the city of Kobani.

Moreover, a Syrian state-run tv broadcaster reported that at least 14 civilians had been injured by the Turkish shelling of the border city of Qamishlo.

