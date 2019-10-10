Kurdish-Led SDF Say Turkish Airstrike Hit Prison Holding Islamic State Terrorists in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Thursday that the Turkish aviation had struck a prison, located on the territory under the SDF's control in northern Syria, where terrorists from the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) are held, as part of Ankara's offensive in the area.

Turkey launched the operation against the Kurdish-led forces and the IS in northern Syria on Wednesday, saying it sought to create a safe zone in northern Syria near its border.

"One of the prisons that ISIS detainees held in was struck by Turkish airstrike. Turkey is aiming to undermine all successful efforts and achievements that we gained during our fighting against," the SDF's Coordination and Military Ops Center wrote on Twitter.