Kurdish-led SDF Says Killed 75 Turkish Soldiers, Destroyed 7 Tanks In Ras Al-Ain - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 09:30 AM

Kurdish-led SDF Says Killed 75 Turkish Soldiers, Destroyed 7 Tanks in Ras al-Ain - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said that they had attacked the Turkish army in the Syrian city of Ras al-Ain, leaving 75 soldiers killed and seven tanks destroyed, Kurdish media reported.

According to the Firat news agency, 19 more Turkish soldiers were injured as a result of the SDF attacks.

On Saturday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that the country's army and Ankara-backed Syrian National Army had gained control over Ras Al-Ain.

The Turkish operation against Kurdish militia in northern Syria, called operation Peace Spring, was announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday. The offensive is a part of Ankara's long-standing goal to clear its border area of both Kurdish militia and the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), and create a so-called safe zone along the cleared line.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Army Syria Russia Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Border Media

