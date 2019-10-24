Kurdish-Led SDF Withdrawn to 19.8 Miles Away From Border With Turkey - Spokesman

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has withdrawn to 32 kilometers (19.8 miles) away from Syria's border with Turkey under the recently signed Moscow-Ankara memorandum, SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali confirmed to Sputnik

QAMISHLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has withdrawn to 32 kilometers (19.8 miles) away from Syria's border with Turkey under the recently signed Moscow-Ankara memorandum, SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali confirmed to Sputnik.

"We withdrew from Tal Abyad to Ras al-Ain to 32 kilometers," Bali said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adopted on Tuesday a memorandum to resolve the situation on the Syrian-Turkish border in light of Ankara's offensive targeting the Kurdish militia.

Under the document, Russian military police and Syrian border guards are facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile zone on the border within 150 hours starting from Wednesday. Russia and Turkey have also agreed on joint patrols to a depth of 6.2 miles from the Syria-Turkish border to the west and east of the Operation Peace Spring area, except for the city of Qamishli.