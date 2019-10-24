UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kurdish-Led SDF Withdrawn To 19.8 Miles Away From Border With Turkey - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:34 PM

Kurdish-Led SDF Withdrawn to 19.8 Miles Away From Border With Turkey - Spokesman

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has withdrawn to 32 kilometers (19.8 miles) away from Syria's border with Turkey under the recently signed Moscow-Ankara memorandum, SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali confirmed to Sputnik

QAMISHLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has withdrawn to 32 kilometers (19.8 miles) away from Syria's border with Turkey under the recently signed Moscow-Ankara memorandum, SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali confirmed to Sputnik.

"We withdrew from Tal Abyad to Ras al-Ain to 32 kilometers," Bali said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adopted on Tuesday a memorandum to resolve the situation on the Syrian-Turkish border in light of Ankara's offensive targeting the Kurdish militia.

Under the document, Russian military police and Syrian border guards are facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile zone on the border within 150 hours starting from Wednesday. Russia and Turkey have also agreed on joint patrols to a depth of 6.2 miles from the Syria-Turkish border to the west and east of the Operation Peace Spring area, except for the city of Qamishli.

Related Topics

Police Syria Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Border From

Recent Stories

Gold price remains stable, traded at Rs 87,000 per ..

37 seconds ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

39 seconds ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

40 seconds ago

Up-gradation of railway track to open more job opp ..

46 seconds ago

PM Khan extends sincere prayers for good health of ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan placed in Group C of the ICC U19 Cricket ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.