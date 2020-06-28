UrduPoint.com
Kurdish Militia Groups Say Turkey Establishing Military Bases In Northern Iraq - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Kurdish militia groups have accused Turkey of establishing military bases in northern Iraq as part of Ankara's ongoing offensive against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), the Al Arabiya broadcaster reports on Sunday.

 According to a militia group spokesman, Turkish troops have already moved up to 25 miles into Iraqi territory as part of Operation Claw-Tiger, the broadcaster reported.

The militia considers the Turkish encroachment to be a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, the broadcaster said, citing the spokesman.

On Friday, the Turkish National Defense Ministry reported that one of the country's soldiers died in clashes with PKK troops in northern Iraq. Additional Turkish special forces soldiers were deployed to the region on June 21.

Ankara has designated the PKK a terrorist organization and launched the Anti-Kurdish offensive in mid-June. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry has twice handed a note of protest to the Turkish ambassador over what Baghdad considers to be violations of the country's sovereignty. 

