Kurdish Militia Pulled Out From Safe Zone on Turkish Border Ahead of Schedule - Shoigu

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The withdrawal of units Kurdish militia from the security zone in northeastern Syria in accordance with the Russia-Turkey memorandum has been completed ahead of schedule, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday.

"The withdrawal of [Kurdish] armed units from the territory where the safety corridor should be created has been completed ahead of the deadline. Both the Syrian border guards and our military police entered this zone," Shoigu said during talks with Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan.