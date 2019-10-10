UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kurdish Missile Fire Injures Two Children In Turkey's Sanliurfa Province - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:37 PM

Kurdish Missile Fire Injures Two Children in Turkey's Sanliurfa Province - Reports

The Kurdish militia operating in northern Syria shot missiles on Thursday into the Sanliurfa province in southeastern Turkey, leaving two children injured, Turkish media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Kurdish militia operating in northern Syria shot missiles on Thursday into the Sanliurfa province in southeastern Turkey, leaving two children injured, Turkish media reported.

According to the Anadolu news agency, the anti-aircraft missiles hit three houses in the Ceylanpinar district, injuring two siblings, aged 13 and 15.

The children were reportedly delivered to a nearby hospital. Their condition remains unknown.

The Turkish offensive against Kurdish militia in northern Syria began on Wednesday and is part of Ankara's long-standing goal to clear its border area of both Kurdish units and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

Ankara believes that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces controlling the area are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey.

Turkey's offensive has been slammed by Damascus, which views it as a violation of Syria's territorial integrity. This sentiment has since been echoed by Russia, and a number of Arab and Western nations.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Damascus Sanliurfa Ankara Border Media Arab

Recent Stories

Recent winners of the Nobel Literature Prize

2 minutes ago

Prof Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif takes charge as VC Women ..

2 minutes ago

DC stresses vocational training in Khanewal

2 minutes ago

OPEC Overcomplies With Oil Output Cut Deal by 174% ..

2 minutes ago

Minsk Voices Concern Over Turkish Offensive in Syr ..

2 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif signals for full support of JUI-F’s ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.