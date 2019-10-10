(@imziishan)

The Kurdish militia operating in northern Syria shot missiles on Thursday into the Sanliurfa province in southeastern Turkey, leaving two children injured, Turkish media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Kurdish militia operating in northern Syria shot missiles on Thursday into the Sanliurfa province in southeastern Turkey, leaving two children injured, Turkish media reported.

According to the Anadolu news agency, the anti-aircraft missiles hit three houses in the Ceylanpinar district, injuring two siblings, aged 13 and 15.

The children were reportedly delivered to a nearby hospital. Their condition remains unknown.

The Turkish offensive against Kurdish militia in northern Syria began on Wednesday and is part of Ankara's long-standing goal to clear its border area of both Kurdish units and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

Ankara believes that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces controlling the area are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey.

Turkey's offensive has been slammed by Damascus, which views it as a violation of Syria's territorial integrity. This sentiment has since been echoed by Russia, and a number of Arab and Western nations.