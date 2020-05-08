Kurdish Politician Fuad Hussein May Become New Iraqi Foreign Minister - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Former finance minister of Iraq, Kurdish politician Fuad Hussein, could head the country's foreign ministry in the new government, Iraqi media reported on Friday, citing a member of the leadership of the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

On Thursday, the Iraqi parliament approved the composition of the new government proposed by Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi following five months of political instability. The vote on the candidates to head the foreign ministry and the ministry of oil was postponed, while candidates for the posts of ministers of trade, justice, culture, agriculture and migration were rejected.

"It was decided to hand over the portfolio of foreign minister in the new Iraqi government to ex-finance minister Fuad Hussein," Ribin Salam said, as quoted by the Baghdadtoday news outlet.

According to Salam, other political parties "have nothing against" the appointment of Hussein, while the discussion on candidates for other portfolios was ongoing.

An earlier report by the Iraqi news portal Mawazin claimed, citing a lawmaker from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan party, that the country's political forces had agreed that the quota of Kurds in the new government would be three portfolios, namely of the ministers of justice, foreign affairs and municipality affairs.

Fuad Hussein ran for presidency in October 2018 as the candidate of the Democratic Party of Kurdistan. He lost to the incumbent president, Barham Salih, and was appointed deputy prime minister and minister of finance in the government of Adel Abdul Mahdi.

Mahdi stepped down last November amid nationwide public protests in Iraq against corruption and for the betterment of living conditions.