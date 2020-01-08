Kurdish Politician Says No Injuries in Iran Strikes in Erbil, Doubts New Attacks to Follow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iran's missile attacks on a US facility in Erbil did not result in any casualties, while further strikes are unlikely since both sides want to calm their people down, Aso Jangi Burhan Talabani, a former head of Iraqi Kurdistan's representation in Moscow, has told Sputnik.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Iran fired missiles at the Ain Al Assad airbase and a facility in Erbil housing American military personnel in revenge for the US killing of commander Qasem Soleimani. Immediate reports say that there were no US casualties in the attack. A source in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, however, said that the retribution strikes had left at least 80 US soldiers killed and some 200 others injured.

"Two missiles were fired toward Erbil - one near the airport, while the other toward a village near Erbil.

They did not explode, and no one was injured. People heard the missiles fly and land. Nobody was injured," Talabani, who is currently in the Kurdish city of Sulaymaniyah, said.

He doubted that further attacks to follow.

"No new attacks are expected. Both sides want to calm their peoples down that nothing bad would happen," he added.

In the first reaction to the strikes, US President Donald Trump said that "All is well!" and pledged to make a statement on Wednesday morning. Iran said that it had completed its retribution operation, which it says was in self-defense and in line with the UN Charter, but would respond should the US retaliate.