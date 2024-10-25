Kurdish Rebels Claim Deadly Ankara Attack
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Outlawed Kurdish PKK militants on Friday claimed the attack on a Turkish defence firm that killed five, with officials saying the perpetrators infiltrated from Syria and carried out a shooting and suicide attack.
The Turkish government said it had proof the PKK was behind Wednesday's attack at a top defence firm near Ankara and hours later its warplanes bombed militant targets in Iraq and Syria.
The attack on state-run Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) "was carried out by a team from the (PKK's) Immortals Battalion," the group said on Telegram.
