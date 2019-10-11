UrduPoint.com
Kurdish Representative Says Turkish Forces Fight Alongside HTS Terrorists In North Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:23 PM

Kurdish Representative Says Turkish Forces Fight Alongside HTS Terrorists in North Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Terrorists from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS, formerly known as the Nusra Front, both terror groups are banned in Russia) are fighting against Syrians in the northeast of the country alongside Turkish forces, Sinam Mohamad, representative of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) in the United States, told Sputnik.

SDC is the political wing of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

"This attack continues to bring very bad consequences for all of the Syrians. Many civilians are being killed now, and those [who do it] are the Turkish artillery and the groups backed by Turkey, which are radical Muslim groups, and among them there are also some radical groups like Tahrir Sham. They are all fighting against our people in the north of Syria, so the consequences will be a lot of civilian deaths and also empowering ISIS [Islamic State, terrorist group banned in Russia] in the region. Now ISIS sleeper cells will be activated," Mohamad said.

"The Turkish ambition is to get deep inside Syria, it is not only for the safe zone," she continued.

Turkish troops will move at least 30 kilometers (19 miles) deep into northeastern Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, confirming the Turkish long-standing ambition to create a 32-kilometer-wide safe zone in Syria in the vicinity of the Turkish border.

On Friday, a high-level US State Department official also confirmed to journalists that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had informed US President Donald Trump that the troops sought to establish control over a 30-kilometer-wide zone and reach the highway that stretches from Iraq to the Euphrates area.

The highway in point is M4 strategic road.

"There will be dangerous consequences also for ISIS - if ISIS terrorists who are now in our detention centers, if they run away, it will be a great threat to the whole world. These people will go directly to Turkey, and from Turkey they can come to Europe," Mohamad said.

