MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) highly appreciate Russia's efforts to prevent a potential Turkish military operation in northern Syria, SDF General Commander Mazloum Abdi said Friday.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said earlier that Ankara was ready to launch a new military operation in northern Syria that could begin at any moment. Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of Turkish forces in the border area of Syria, which carry out operations there against Kurdish formations, illegal and urged Ankara to withdraw its troops.

"There are efforts on Russia's part to stop these threats... We highly appreciate these efforts," Abdi told a press conference broadcast by Kurdish media.

He also called the position of the US-led international coalition on Ankara's potential military operation "weak."

The commander added that the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist group banned in Russia) is planning to launch an offensive on the al-Hawl refugee camp, controlled by SDF, should Turkey begin the operation. According to the United Nations' data, over 55,000 people live in the camp.