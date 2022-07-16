UrduPoint.com

Kurdish SDF Appreciate Russia's Efforts To Prevent Turkey's Military Operation - Commander

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Kurdish SDF Appreciate Russia's Efforts to Prevent Turkey's Military Operation - Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) highly appreciate Russia's efforts to prevent a potential Turkish military operation in northern Syria, SDF General Commander Mazloum Abdi said Friday.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said earlier that Ankara was ready to launch a new military operation in northern Syria that could begin at any moment. Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of Turkish forces in the border area of Syria, which carry out operations there against Kurdish formations, illegal and urged Ankara to withdraw its troops.

"There are efforts on Russia's part to stop these threats... We highly appreciate these efforts," Abdi told a press conference broadcast by Kurdish media.

He also called the position of the US-led international coalition on Ankara's potential military operation "weak."

The commander added that the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist group banned in Russia) is planning to launch an offensive on the al-Hawl refugee camp, controlled by SDF, should Turkey begin the operation. According to the United Nations' data, over 55,000 people live in the camp.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Damascus Ankara Border Media Refugee

Recent Stories

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across ..

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across Battlefield - Defense Officia ..

3 hours ago
 Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces ..

Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces Lifting of Force Majeure at A ..

3 hours ago
 US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With ..

US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With Ukraine as a Positive Step - ..

3 hours ago
 Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadi ..

Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadiq

3 hours ago
 Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Launches Petit ..

Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Launches Petition Urging Draghi to Stay in O ..

3 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah Khan reviews arrangements for ensur ..

Rana Sanaullah Khan reviews arrangements for ensuring law & order during July 17 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.