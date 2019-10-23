UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kurdish SDF Commander Confident IS Prisoners Securely Detained In Northeast Syria - Trump

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:46 PM

Kurdish SDF Commander Confident IS Prisoners Securely Detained in Northeast Syria - Trump

US President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Wednesday that Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander Mazloum Abdi has assured him that the fighters of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) imprisoned in northeast Syria are being detained under strong supervision

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Wednesday that Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander Mazloum Abdi has assured him that the fighters of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) imprisoned in northeast Syria are being detained under strong supervision.

"I have just spoken with General Mazloum, a wonderful man, the commander-in-chief of the SDF Kurds and he was extremely thankful for what the United States has done, could not have been more thankful," Trump said. "General Mazlum has assured me that ISIS [Islamic State] is under very, very strict lock and key and the detention facilities are being strongly maintained."

Trump noted, however, that a small number of Islamic State prisoners had escaped during Turkey's operation in northeast Syria, but have been largely recaptured.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey told the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee that more than 100 Islamic State fighters have escaped and their whereabouts are unknown.

Trump called on European countries to take back those detained foreign fighters who hold their citizenship.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeast Syria to clear the area of Kurdish and Islamic State fighters.

The United States and Turkey on October 17 reached an agreement on a 120-hour ceasefire in northeast Syria to allow for the withdrawal of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).

As the five-day ceasefire ended, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal late on Tuesday to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the safe zone in northeast Syria along the Turkish border.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey ISIS Trump Man Vladimir Putin United States Tayyip Erdogan October Border Citizenship Agreement

Recent Stories

Opposition's march be considered conspiracy to div ..

3 minutes ago

3-member committee to probe ASF official misconduc ..

3 minutes ago

Remaining work on Orange Line Metro Train project ..

4 minutes ago

Israeli President Gives Benny Gantz Mandate to For ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey-Russia Memorandum Great Breakthrough for Se ..

7 minutes ago

Pope Francis Appeals for Dialogue in Protest-Hit C ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.