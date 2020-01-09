Kurdistan Democratic Party Chairman Barzani Discusses Regional Tensions With US Delegation

Masoud Barzani, the leader of Iraq's Kurdistan Democratic Party and former president of the Kurdistan region, on Thursday welcomed a US delegation headed by US Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker and discussed rising tensions in Iraq and the entire Middle Eastern region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Masoud Barzani, the leader of Iraq's Kurdistan Democratic Party and former president of the Kurdistan region, on Thursday welcomed a US delegation headed by US Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker and discussed rising tensions in Iraq and the entire middle Eastern region.

"Pleased to receive a @USAGov delegation headed by Assistant Secretary David Schenker where we discussed the recent developments and the significance of finding expeditious solutions. We also spoke of the ongoing protests in Iraq and the legitimacy of the protesters' grievances," Barzani wrote on Twitter.

A US delegation visited the Iraqi region of Kurdistan one day after regional Prime Minister Masrour Barzani held a phone call with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Barzani wrote on Twitter that both parties discussed ways of de-escalating the tensions between Washington and Tehran after a US drone attack killed head of Iran's elite Quds Force Qasem Soleimani.

This action also prompted the Iraqi parliament to pass a resolution demanding the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces from the country.

Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were among those killed in the early hours of Friday by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. Soleimani and al-Muhandis were blamed by Washington for organizing demonstrations at the US Embassy in Baghdad on December 31.

US President Donald Trump said the recent strikes were a preemptive, defensive move to prevent war, although later claimed that Washington has identified 52 further Iranian targets at which US forces are ready to strike. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed that Tehran would retaliate against Washington and launched attacks on Wednesday against two US military bases in Iraq.