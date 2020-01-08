Kurdistan Leaders Say Battling Terrorism in Region Vital Amid Recent Tensions

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Three heads of the Kurdistan region - in Iraq, Iran and Syria - have stressed the importance of fighting terrorism in the middle East with the support of the international coalition amid Iran's recent airstrikes of the US military bases in Iraq, the Kurdistan region's leaders said in a statement.

"Kurdistan believes that countering terrorism on its territory and the territory of Iraq with the support of the international coalition is important, especially since [the region] has witnessed terrorist attacks during the past months," the three leaders said in a statement after their meeting earlier in the day.

On Wednesday morning, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) started a revenge operation in response to Washington's killing of IRGC's commander Qasem Soleimani. According to the Iraqi military, about 22 missiles struck the country, with 17 of them hit the US Ain Al Asad airbase and five attacked the Iraqi city of Erbil, targeting the coalition headquarters. 80 US soldiers were reportedly killed and around 200 others were injured, while the United States reported no casualties at all.