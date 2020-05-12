The anticipated appointment of three Kurdish ministers to the new Iraqi government is expected to lead to the normalization of relations between Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan, Hoshyar Siwaily, the head of the Foreign Relations Office of the Iraqi Kurdistan Democratic Party, has told Sputnik in an interview

Kurds are expected to have a quota of three ministerial positions in the new Iraqi government of Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi, namely in the ministries of justice, foreign affairs and municipality affairs.

"Showing our support to the candidacy of Prime Minister Kadhimi and voting for him are indications that we want him success. We have shown our willingness to resolve our disputes with Baghdad in accordance with the constitution and that is what the new prime minister has promised to do," Siwaily said when asked whether the Kurdish quota was expected to bring about a normalization of relations between Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan.

When asked to comment on the significance of the three allotted portfolios, Siwaily said "They are important in a number of ways.

They show our commitment to support the new government and our active engagement with the political process in Iraq."

He specifically distinguished the Justice Ministry, saying that it bears an important responsibility to bring domestic reconciliation and oversee the implementation of Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution. This constitutional article is about holding a referendum in territories disputed between Baghdad and Erbil to determine their future.

He also stressed the significance of the Foreign Ministry, saying its role is especially important now that Iraq needs to improve its ties regionally and internationally, and attract more financial assistance for handling the economic and health crises.

Last Thursday, the Iraqi parliament approved the composition of the new cabinet proposed by Kadhimi following nearly five months of the country lacking a government. The vote on the candidates to head the foreign ministry and the ministry of oil was postponed, while candidates for the posts of ministers of trade, justice, culture, agriculture and migration were rejected.