Kurdistan Prime Minister Discusses Erbil Rocket Attack With US State Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Masrour Barzani, has discussed the recent rocket attack on Erbil with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

"I spoke with @SecBlinken about the cowardly attack on Erbil. We agreed to coordinate closely in the investigation to identify the outlaws behind it," Barzani wrote on Twitter.

In a separate Tweet, the Kurdistan prime minister said he condemned the rocket attacks "in the strongest terms."

"I urge all Kurdistanis to remain calm. I've instructed security services to start a full investigation and spoke with PM @MAKadhimi on ways to cooperate and identify the outlaws behind this terror attack," Barzani said.

On Monday, Alsumaria tv reported that three rockets fell near the international airport in Erbil, located in the Kurdistan Region in Iraq. Other media reports said that there were more rockets that fell in various parts of Erbil.

At least one person was killed and six others, including a US service member, were injured in Erbil, official military Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) Col. Wayne Marotto said on Twitter after the rocket attack.

