Kurdistan Workers' Party Bomb Kills 2 Children In Eastern Turkey - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:16 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) An eight-year-old boy and his four-year-old sister have died in Turkey's eastern Tunceli province from a blast caused by an improvised explosive device planted by members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a group that is outlawed in Turkey, local media reported.

The device went off near Ovacik village as children were heading for a pasture, the Daily Sabah newspaper said on Monday. The boy died at the scene and his sister later succumbed to her wounds at a hospital in the neighboring Elazig province. Security forces have already been sent to the scene, and an investigation is underway.

Also on Monday, one construction worker was killed and two were injured in a bomb blast, said to be organized by the PKK, in Turkey's southeastern Sirnak province.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. Turkish security forces regularly carry out anti-PKK raids across the country and since 2015 have neutralized more than 10,000 of its members, according to the country's Ministry of Defense.

