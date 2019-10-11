Kurds Choose US as Protector After Moscow Called for Dialogue with Damascus - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Moscow was urging the Syrian Kurds to engage in direct negotiations with the Syrian government, yet they chose to be protected by other actors, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Thursday.

"We were encouraging the Kurds to engage in direct dialogue with the Syrian government, but, as you know, they preferred other protectors, and you see what is happening now," Nebenzia said.

According to Nebenzia, for Turkey and Syria, the best way to achieve a peaceful settlement now is to engage in dialogue.

"We were calling upon Turkey and Syria to engage in dialogue in accordance with the Adana agreement of 1998, it is regrettable that it was not done," the diplomat added.

Kurdish fighters are the dominant group inside the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and have been considered to be the most effective ground force in fighting the Islamic State.

On Wednesday, Ankara launched a military offensive against Kurdish-led militia in Syria's north as it claims the Kurdish forces are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Turkey designates as a terrorist organization.

The Turkish offensive in northern Syria has been condemned as aggression by Damascus. Russia has called on Turkey to assess the situation in order not to hamper earlier efforts to settle the Syrian crisis.

The operation has also been met with criticism from regional countries and blocs, including the Arab League, and Western states such as the European Union members.