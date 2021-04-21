UrduPoint.com
Kurds Clash With Syria's Militia Units In Qamishli - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 02:20 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) A shooting between Kurdish forces and paramilitary units allied to Syria's government occurred near a checkpoint in the downtown of the Syrian northeastern city of Qamishli, Kurdish media reported on Wednesday.

According to Firat news Agency (ANF), Syria-backed militia National Defense Forces (Difa al-Watani) attacked Kurdish security forces (Asayish) at Al Wahda Street, using heavy weapons, including rocket-propelled grenades. The assault resulted in the death of one Kurdish militant.

Kurdish armed groups control the whole city, except for the airport area and several downtown streets. Syria's official authorities operate in Qamishli along with unrecognized Kurdish structures that duplicate their functions.

More Stories From World

