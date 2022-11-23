UrduPoint.com

Kurds, Damascus Held Meetings, Managed To Work Out Certain Solutions - Russian Envoy

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Kurds, Damascus Held Meetings, Managed to Work Out Certain Solutions - Russian Envoy

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The Syrian Kurds and representatives of the Syrian government held meetings, it was possible to work out certain decisions, Russian special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said on Wednesday.

"We continue to call for closer and intensified contacts between the Kurds and Damascus.

As you know, rounds of negotiations took place in Damascus a month ago. Certain decisions were made, agreements were made to develop a plan for further joint actions that would lead to the restoration of territorial integrity," Lavrentyev said following the results of the 19th round of the Astana talks on Syria.

He expressed hope for the continuation of such contacts between the Syrian Kurds and Damascus.

