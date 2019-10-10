UrduPoint.com
Kurds Fear Can't Keep Watch On IS Prisoners Amid Turkey's Offensive- Senior Official

Kurdish forces fear they may not be able to contain members of Islamic State terrorist group (IS, Daesh, banned in Russia) in jail amid Turkey's offensive, and need support, Riyad Dirar, the co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council, the political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Kurdish forces fear they may not be able to contain members of Islamic State terrorist group (IS, Daesh, banned in Russia) in jail amid Turkey's offensive, and need support, Riyad Dirar, the co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council, the political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces, said Thursday.

"Yesterday in Qamishlo, one of these places [prisons] has been shelled during an attack. We fear the chaos, and that people would not be able to fight against this aggression, this will weaken the observation of the jails. The fighters of the Daesh are dangerous," Dirar said at a panel with European politicians.

"We need support to secure ... and to protect these jails," he went on to add.

