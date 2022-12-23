UrduPoint.com

Kurds Gather At Paris Shooting Site, Accuse Turkey Of Attack - Sputnik Correspondent

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Kurds Gather at Paris Shooting Site, Accuse Turkey of Attack - Sputnik Correspondent

The representatives of the Kurdish community have gathered at the scene of the shooting in Paris, saying that they believe that Turkey was behind the attack, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday from the scene.

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The representatives of the Kurdish community have gathered at the scene of the shooting in Paris, saying that they believe that Turkey was behind the attack, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday from the scene.

Earlier in the day, a 69-year-old man opened fire near a Kurdish cultural center in the 10th arrondissement in Paris. Three people were killed in the shooting.

Several dozen Kurds gathered at the shooting site, which has been cordoned off by the police. They all chanted anti-Turkish slogans.

"The shooting took place in a Kurdish cultural center. This is clearly an attack directed against the Kurds. We believe that Turkey and (Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan are behind it," a representative of the Kurdish community said.

The shooter, a French national, had already been involved in at least two other criminal cases, in 2016 and 2021, media reported.

Police have apprehended the attacker. His motives remain unknown. The Paris prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the case.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Police Turkey Paris Man SITE Tayyip Erdogan Criminals 2016 Media All From

Recent Stories

DC visits THQ Hospital Jhumra, checks health facil ..

DC visits THQ Hospital Jhumra, checks health facilities

7 seconds ago
 US Fed's preferred inflation gauge eases in Nov

US Fed's preferred inflation gauge eases in Nov

9 seconds ago
 'District oversees committees re-notified to provi ..

'District oversees committees re-notified to provide immediate relief to oversea ..

10 seconds ago
 Sikander Sherwani honored with Fakhar-e-Karachi aw ..

Sikander Sherwani honored with Fakhar-e-Karachi award for best teacher

11 seconds ago
 Moscow Expresses Concern About Taliban's Ban on Wo ..

Moscow Expresses Concern About Taliban's Ban on Women's Education in Universitie ..

15 minutes ago
 Christian community role in national development h ..

Christian community role in national development hailed

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.