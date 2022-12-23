Kurds Gather at Paris Shooting Site, Accuse Turkey of Attack - Sputnik Correspondent

The representatives of the Kurdish community have gathered at the scene of the shooting in Paris, saying that they believe that Turkey was behind the attack, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday from the scene.

Earlier in the day, a 69-year-old man opened fire near a Kurdish cultural center in the 10th arrondissement in Paris. Three people were killed in the shooting.

Several dozen Kurds gathered at the shooting site, which has been cordoned off by the police. They all chanted anti-Turkish slogans.

"The shooting took place in a Kurdish cultural center. This is clearly an attack directed against the Kurds. We believe that Turkey and (Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan are behind it," a representative of the Kurdish community said.

The shooter, a French national, had already been involved in at least two other criminal cases, in 2016 and 2021, media reported.

Police have apprehended the attacker. His motives remain unknown. The Paris prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the case.