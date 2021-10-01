UrduPoint.com

Kurds In Syria Interested In Internal Dialogue Between Syrians - Syrian Democratic Council

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 10:42 PM

Kurds in Syria Interested in Internal Dialogue Between Syrians - Syrian Democratic Council

Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) head Ilham Ehmed told reporters on Friday that they are interested in having internal talks between Syrians

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) head Ilham Ehmed told reporters on Friday that they are interested in having internal talks between Syrians.

" We are very interested in internal dialogue between Syrians and this is what we are focused on when it comes to our talks with Washington and Moscow," Ehmed said, adding that finding an internal solution for all Syrian parties inside the country is "the best and perfect solution.

"

Ehmed noted that the SDC is not represented in the peace talks in Geneva nor in other international political agreements.

"If we are speaking about a serious political process, the Syrian Democratic Council must be represented," she said.

Ehmed also underscored that the Syrian Kurds are interested in direct talks with the Syrian government.

Ehmed is currently is visiting Washington following an earlier trip to Moscow.

