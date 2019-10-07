Kurds in Syria Say They Fear Atrocities With Turkey Military Incursion After US Withdrawal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Kurds in northern Syria face the same atrocities and human rights abuses committed by Turkish forces occupying the city of Afrin due to President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw US forces, the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) said in a press release on Monday.

"The Turkish military has been occupying the predominantly-Kurdish city of Afrin, Syria, since early 2018," the release said. "Their military and militias have committed grave atrocities and human rights abuses there. We do not want a repeat of the invasion and occupation of Afrin.

The SDC is the political organization representing the Syrian Democratic Forces, the predominantly Kurdish US ally on the ground in Syria responsible for fighting the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

The release echoed accusations of betrayal from Republicans and Democrats in Congress, who are demanding that Trump reverse a decision announced on Sunday to withdraw US forces from northeast Syria and let Turkey launch a long planned military incursion there . Turkey considers Syrian Kurds terrorists.

The SDC said Trump's decision, if not reversed, sends a clear signal to all would-be US partner forces that the United States cannot be trusted.

The release urged Congress, the US military and international community to press Trump to reverse his decision.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned in the past that US troops are needed in Northern Syria to protect the Kurds from Turkey.