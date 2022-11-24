ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Kurds' increased activity in Syria and Iraq is likely directed by the United States, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told Sputnik.

"The fact that recently the situation became worse not only in the northeast of Syria, but also in Iraqi Kurdistan - we believe there must be a reason for that," Lavrentyev said.

According to him, the Syrian dossier is considered by the so-called collective West as an additional front in the struggle against Russia amid Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

"And recently, this intensification of the activities of Kurds against Iran and of Syrian Kurds against Turkey, probably, is happening for some reason, and an experienced conductor is probably behind this," Lavrentyev said.

"It can be said here without any ambiguity that the United States is most likely behind this. Because the United States also supports the Iranian Kurds, inciting them to protest. The Americans, of course, supply the northeast of Syria with weapons and food - the Kurds, of course, are very dependent on them," he said.