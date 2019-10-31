UrduPoint.com
Kurds Integration In Syrian Army Depends On Political Solution With Damascus - Official

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 10:16 PM

Kurds Integration in Syrian Army Depends on Political Solution With Damascus - Official

Integrating the Kurds in the Syrian military will depend on reaching a political solution with Damascus on the situation in the northeast of the country, Ilham Ahmed, who co-chairs the political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said at a press conference in Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Integrating the Kurds in the Syrian military will depend on reaching a political solution with Damascus on the situation in the northeast of the country, Ilham Ahmed, who co-chairs the political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said at a press conference in Washington.

"Reaching a political solution about the northeast of Syria, I would say is the key for our discussion with the regime [Syrian government] and for us integrating into the Syrian army," Ahmed, representing the Syrian Democratic Council, told reporters.

On Wednesday, the Syrian government called on Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria to join the army to stave off the "common enemy" - Turkey, state media said. The Syrian Defense Ministry said the Kurdish-led SDF should join its ranks after their backer, the United States, started pulling forces from the area earlier.

