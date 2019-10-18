Kurds Ready to Withdraw From Turkish Border to Protect Civilian Population - MSD

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Units of Kurdish militia are ready to withdraw from the Syrian-Turkish border to protect the local population, Riad Darar, co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council (MSD), told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held negotiations with US Vice President Mike Pence in Ankara that lasted more than 4 hours. The parties agreed to suspend the Turkish operation in Syria for 120 hours to facilitate the withdrawal of the Syrian Kurds' militia to a distance of about 30 kilometers (some 20 miles) from the border with Turkey.

"Until now, negotiations have been held exclusively between the US vice president and the Turkish foreign minister, we do not have the details. It is important for us to come to such an agreement so that no one gets hurt and the fire is stopped, so that our people continue to be safe," Darar said.

"We are located at a distance of five kilometers [from the border with Turkey], and in some areas - at a distance of 14 kilometers, it's not a problem for us to move a little farther away to protect our people," he stressed.