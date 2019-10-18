UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kurds Ready To Withdraw From Turkish Border To Protect Civilian Population - MSD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 01:20 AM

Kurds Ready to Withdraw From Turkish Border to Protect Civilian Population - MSD

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Units of Kurdish militia are ready to withdraw from the Syrian-Turkish border to protect the local population, Riad Darar, co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council (MSD), told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held negotiations with US Vice President Mike Pence in Ankara that lasted more than 4 hours. The parties agreed to suspend the Turkish operation in Syria for 120 hours to facilitate the withdrawal of the Syrian Kurds' militia to a distance of about 30 kilometers (some 20 miles) from the border with Turkey.

"Until now, negotiations have been held exclusively between the US vice president and the Turkish foreign minister, we do not have the details. It is important for us to come to such an agreement so that no one gets hurt and the fire is stopped, so that our people continue to be safe," Darar said.

"We are located at a distance of five kilometers [from the border with Turkey], and in some areas - at a distance of 14 kilometers, it's not a problem for us to move a little farther away to protect our people," he stressed.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Turkey Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

36 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condole with Saudi King over pilgrim de ..

51 minutes ago

UAE participates in 141st Assembly of IPU in Serbi ..

1 hour ago

Exports, economy graph increasing by better polici ..

1 hour ago

Trump Says US-Turkish Ceasefire Saved Kurdish Live ..

1 hour ago

National Bank of Pakistan collecting Rs25 instead ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.