Kurds' Unstable Policies Reason for Stalled Talks With Damascus - Syrian Foreign Minister

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The latest round of talks between the Syrian government and representatives of the self-governing Kurdish autonomous administration in the country's northeast failed due to the latter's inconsistent policies, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem told the RT broadcaster on Tuesday.

Muallem confirmed media reports that the head of the Syrian National Security Bureau, Ali Mamlouk, had in early December visited the city of Qamishli on the Syrian-Turkish border and familiarized himself with the security measures being taken in the region.

"Negotiations with our Kurdish brothers did not reach the required political aspect due to the swings in the relationship between Kurds and the Americans, who either say that they are getting rid of the Kurds or not getting rid of them. Therefore, the dialogue [between Damascus and Kurds] has been halted," Muallem said.

According to the diplomat, the Kurds lack stable and methodical policies.

Earlier in December, Syrian newspaper al-Watan reported that Syrian lawmakers had offered their Kurdish counterparts the opportunity for self-determination in the country's northeast, during a meeting in Qamishli.

Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik and the Rossiya 24 broadcaster in mid-November that there was no Kurdish majority in northern Syria, and that most Kurds had been living peacefully in Syria for decades until some radical groups introduced separatist ideas.

Damascus does not recognize the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, also known as Rojava, which controls the territories east of the Euphrates River. The central Syrian government has held several rounds of talks with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, but none of them were successful.

In October, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said that Russia was mediating the dialogue between the Kurds and Damascus.