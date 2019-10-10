UrduPoint.com
Kurds Urge International Community To Recall Ambassadors From Turkey Over Syria Offensive

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:00 PM

Kurds Urge International Community to Recall Ambassadors From Turkey Over Syria Offensive

Ilham Ahmed, the co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council, the political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces, has called on the international community to recall ambassadors from Turkey amid Ankara's operation in the north of Syria

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Ilham Ahmed, the co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council, the political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces, has called on the international community to recall ambassadors from Turkey amid Ankara's operation in the north of Syria.

"We call on the countries, the international community, to retreat their diplomatic embassies from Turkey," Ahmed said at the European Parliament.

